Ex-Alameda CEO and former SBF partner Caroline Ellison, who turned government witness against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, is asking for time served in a newly filed sentencing memo. Ellison is represented by Anjan Sahni, Stephanie Avakian, Peter Neiman and Nicholas Werle of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr.

Cryptocurrency

September 11, 2024, 4:15 PM