Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Donovan & Lawler on Friday removed a hurricane-related lawsuit against Allstate and Corbitt Public Adjusting to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of William S. Bordelon on behalf of V.J. Caro Jr., who accuses Corbitt of refusing to release funds which Allstate claims to have issued for damages. The case is 2:23-cv-00185, Caro v. Allstate Insurance Company et al.