New Suit - Employment

Jones Walker filed a lawsuit against Brown & Brown of Louisiana LLC Tuesday in Louisiana Middle District Court for claims pursuant to an employment contract. The complaint, filed on behalf of a former broker for the defendant, seeks a declaration nullifying certain trade restrictions in an employment contract. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00596, Caro, Jr. v. Brown & Brown of Louisiana LLC.

Insurance

July 25, 2023, 5:15 PM

Plaintiffs

John C. Caro, Jr.

Plaintiffs

Jones Walker

defendants

Brown & Brown of Louisiana LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract