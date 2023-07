New Suit - Employment Contract

Brown & Brown was hit with an employment lawsuit on Tuesday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Jones Walker on behalf of a former sales leader, alleges that a non-compete and non-solicitation provision in the plaintiff's employment contract is unenforceable under Louisiana law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02715, Caro v. Brown & Brown of Louisiana LLC.

Insurance

July 25, 2023, 2:02 PM

John C Caro, Jr.

Jones Walker

Brown & Brown of Louisiana, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract