Carnival Faces Florida Lawsuit for Allegedly Resisting Care ...

News From Law.com

A South Florida attorney filed a lawsuit Monday in Miami federal court on behalf of a passenger on Carnival Freedom whose physicians allegedly delayed care and later refused to evacuate him from the ship while he was undergoing and after he suffered a heart attack. Todd Michaels is a partner at the Haggard Law Firm in Coral Gables who represents the plaintiff, Chad Reeves. In July, his client was a passenger on the defendant's cruise line, Carnival Corp., where Reeves suffered a heart attack, the result of which left him with permanent heart damage.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 08, 2024, 1:36 PM

nature of claim: /