Who Got The Work

David Cessante and Vincent C. Sallan of Clark Hill have entered appearances for Backyard Products LLC and HR chief Daniel Dalach in a pending employment lawsuit. The case was filed April 19 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Gasiorek Morgan on behalf of a human resources professional who claims she was discharged in retaliation for following federal safety and contact tracing guidelines pertaining to COVID-19. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Linda V. Parker, is 2:23-cv-10918, Carney v. Backyard Products, LLC et al.

Michigan

June 05, 2023, 4:05 AM

Plaintiffs

Kayleigh Carney

Plaintiffs

Gasiorek, Morgan,

defendants

Backyard Products, LLC

Daniel Dalach

defendant counsels

Clark Hill

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA