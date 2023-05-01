New Suit - Product Liability

Boston Scientific and other defendants were hit with a product liability lawsuit Monday in New Hampshire District Court over the Boston Scientific Spinal Neurostimulator, an implantable device designed to treat chronic pain. The lawsuit was brought by the McGrath Law Firm on behalf of Henry Carnevale, who asserts that the Neurostimulator device caused him to suffer painful, sporadic shocks. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00257, Carnevale v. Boston Scientific Corporation et al.

Health Care

May 01, 2023, 5:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Henry Carnevale

Plaintiffs

Mcgrath Law Firm PA

defendants

Boston Scientific Corporation

John Mfrs, et al 1-3 Doe

nature of claim: 367/over product liability claims