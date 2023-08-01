Counsel at McLain & Merritt on Monday removed a personal injury and product liability lawsuit against Hisun Motors, Performance Powersports Group Inc., Walmart and other defendants to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of David W. Griffeth on behalf of Alicia Carnes-Vieitez, who claims that she broke her left arm after using an alleged defective Go-Kart manufactured by Hisun Motors and purchased at Walmart. The case is 2:23-cv-00147, Carnes-Vieitez v. Performance Powersports Group, Inc. et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
August 01, 2023, 6:02 AM