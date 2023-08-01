Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at McLain & Merritt on Monday removed a personal injury and product liability lawsuit against Hisun Motors, Performance Powersports Group Inc., Walmart and other defendants to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of David W. Griffeth on behalf of Alicia Carnes-Vieitez, who claims that she broke her left arm after using an alleged defective Go-Kart manufactured by Hisun Motors and purchased at Walmart. The case is 2:23-cv-00147, Carnes-Vieitez v. Performance Powersports Group, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 01, 2023, 6:02 AM

Plaintiffs

Alicia Carnes-Vieitez

Plaintiffs

Office Of David W. Griffeth

defendants

Wal-Mart Stores East, LP (Delaware)

Walmart Inc.

Chongqing Huansong Industries - (Group) Co., Ltd.

Chongqing Huansong Science And Technology Industrial Co., Ltd.

Hisun Holding Group Company

Hisun Motors Corp., USA

Performance Powersports Group, Inc.

Wal-Mart Associates, Inc.

Wal-Mart TRS, LLC

Walmart Claims Services, Inc.

defendant counsels

Fields Howell Athans McLaughlin

Justin Flinn

Copeland, Stair, Valz & Lovell, LLP

Mclain & Merritt, P.C.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims