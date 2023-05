New Suit - Wrongful Death

American Family Insurance, C&W Trucking and other defendants were hit with a wrongful death lawsuit Friday in Wisconsin Western District Court. The court case was brought by Falsani, Balmer, Peterson & Balmer on behalf of the Estate of Michael Kinney, who was shot and killed by a C&W employee. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00294, Carnes, Jill v. C&W Trucking Co. et al.

Insurance

May 05, 2023, 3:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Jill Carnes

Plaintiffs

Falsani, Balmer, Peterson, Quinn

defendants

American Family Mutual Insurance Co.

C&W Trucking Co.

Erie Insurance Exchange

Randy Erickson

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims