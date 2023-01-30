New Suit - Securities Class Action

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and its top officers were hit with a securities class action on Monday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Kirby McInerney, Berger Montague and Schall Law Firm, accuses the defendants of making misleading representations to investors regarding the safety and efficacy of Spectrum's anti-tumor drug poziotinib. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00767, Carneiro v. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 30, 2023, 6:18 PM