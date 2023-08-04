New Suit - False Advertising

Carnegie Residential Development Corp., developer of the Red Tail residential community and Red Tail Golf Club in Cleveland, sued OH Nixy Ltd. for defamation, false advertising and cybersquatting on Friday in Ohio Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Tucker Ellis, accuses the defendant of posting defamatory statements about the plaintiff on the website 'redtales.info.' According to the complaint, the defendant is owned by Heather Chandler, a real estate agent who works for a competing residential developer. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-01523, Carnegie Residential Development Corp. v. OH Nixy Ltd.

Real Estate

August 04, 2023, 7:25 PM

Plaintiffs

Carnegie Residential Development Corporation

Plaintiffs

Tucker Ellis

defendants

Oh Nixy, Ltd.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims