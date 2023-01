Who Got The Work

Joshua E. Anderson and Chelsea A. Priest of Sidley Austin have entered appearances for Gilead Sciences in a pending product liability lawsuit. The case was filed Dec. 16 in California Northern District Court by a pro se plaintiff who contends that he suffered from severe tooth decay after taking Gilead's HIV drug, Truvada. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar, is 4:22-cv-08921, Carmona v. Gilead Sciences, Inc.