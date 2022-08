Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Republic Plastics Ltd. to Tennessee Eastern District Court. The suit, over alleged workplace sexual harassment, was filed by Burrow Lee PLLC on behalf of Tara Michelle Carmon. The case is 3:22-cv-00293, Carmon v. Republic Plastics, Ltd.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 26, 2022, 6:34 PM