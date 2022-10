Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Carrington Mortgage Services to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint, centered on a home loan, was filed pro se by Kimberlee Carmon and Patsy E. Carmon. The case is 4:22-cv-03534, Carmon et al v. Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

October 13, 2022, 12:59 PM