Who Got The Work

Roger M. Masson of Hinshaw & Culbertson has entered an appearance for the International Sanitary Supply Association in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The complaint, which accuses the defendant of using copyrighted images on its YouTube channel without authorization, was filed Sept. 9 in Illinois Northern District Court by Sanders Law Group on behalf of photographer Joey Carman. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman, is 1:22-cv-05341, Carman v. International Sanitary Supply Association, Inc.

Illinois

November 14, 2022, 4:26 AM