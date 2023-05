News From Law.com

According to numbers released this month, Judge Carolyn Carluccio, who is running on the Republican ticket in Pennsylvania's Supreme Court race, now appears to have the fundraising edge, as her campaign more than doubled her Democratic opponent Judge Daniel McCaffery's haul during the most recent reporting period, which covers from March 28 through May 1.

May 11, 2023, 4:04 PM

