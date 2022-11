Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Elser on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against AmGuard Insurance Company to California Eastern District Court. The suit, which pertains to the loss of personal property at sea, was filed by Murphy Austin Adams Schoenfeld on behalf of Dan Carlton. The case is 2:22-cv-02030, Carlton v. AmGuard Ins. Co.

Insurance

November 14, 2022, 4:07 AM