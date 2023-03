News From Law.com

Carlton Fields announced its latest talent acquisition with a new shareholder, who will focus his practice on property litigation. After working in-house at Fidelity National Financial for over a decade, Blair Hedges is stepping back into law firm work at Carlton Fields' Orlando office. Before going in-house in 2009 Bridges spent about 5 years jumping between Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, Akerman and Cooley Godward Kronish.

Real Estate

March 24, 2023, 5:46 PM

nature of claim: /