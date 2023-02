News From Law.com

Tampa-based Am Law 200 firm Carlton Fields announced its latest talent haul on Tuesday, consisting of eight attorneys and three staff joining the firm's business litigation practice in Tampa, New York City and Florham Park, New Jersey. The entire team comes from New Jersey-based Bressler, Amery & Ross. Out of the eight incoming lawyers, two of them are joining as shareholders.

Legal Services

February 01, 2023, 4:04 PM