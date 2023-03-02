New Suit - Securities

Opendoor Technologies, a digital residential real estate platform, and its board of directors were slapped with a stockholder derivative lawsuit Wednesday in Arizona District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Rigrodsky Law and Ward Keenan Barrett, contends Opendoor made materially misleading statements regarding the algorithm used to make offers to buy homes. The court action centers on an 88.61% drop in stock price following a Sept. 2022 report in Bloomberg News regarding Opendoor's performance. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00367, Carlson v. Rice et al.

Internet & Social Media

March 02, 2023, 2:42 PM