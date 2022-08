New Suit - Class Action

Student loan servicer Nelnet was hit with a data breach class action on Wednesday in Nebraska District Court. The suit was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of individuals who contend that their personal information was compromised due to alleged negligence. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-03184, Carlson v. Nelnet Servicing LLC.

August 31, 2022, 7:42 PM