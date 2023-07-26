Centene, a St. Louis-based health insurance intermediary, was sued Tuesday in Missouri Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court case was filed by the Law Office of Michael A. Yoder on behalf of a senior human resources business partner who contends that she was denied a religious exemption from the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00931, Carlson v. Centene Corporation et al.
Health Care
July 26, 2023, 5:48 AM