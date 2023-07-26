New Suit - Employment

Centene, a St. Louis-based health insurance intermediary, was sued Tuesday in Missouri Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court case was filed by the Law Office of Michael A. Yoder on behalf of a senior human resources business partner who contends that she was denied a religious exemption from the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00931, Carlson v. Centene Corporation et al.

Health Care

July 26, 2023, 5:48 AM

Plaintiffs

Andrea Carlson

Plaintiffs

The Law Office Of Michael A Yoder PLLC

defendants

Centene Corporation

Centene Management Company, LLC

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination