Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Holland & Knight on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against ADT Solar, a subsidiary of security company ADT, to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Atlas Hall & Rodriguez on behalf of Charles Carlson, accuses the defendant of failing to properly install solar panels on the plaintiff's property. The case is 4:23-cv-02278, Carlson v. Marc Jones Construction LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 21, 2023, 5:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Charles Carlson

defendants

ADT, Inc.

ADT Solar, LLC

defendant counsels

Holland & Knight

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract