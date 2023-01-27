New Suit - ERISA

Hartford Insurance and Siemens Medical Solutions were hit with an ERISA lawsuit on Friday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Office of Eric Dinnocenzo on behalf of John Carlson Jr., Kaley Carlson and Kyle Carlson, challenges the defendants' denial of life insurance proceeds after the death of John Carlson Sr., who drowned after jumping off a speeding boat in Lake Michigan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00490, Carlson et al. v. Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Co. et al.

