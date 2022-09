Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hall Booth Smith on Monday removed a lawsuit against Asset Recovery Services and Matthew Adam Cooper to South Carolina District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Cynthia Carlson and John Carlson. The case is 9:22-cv-03276, Carlson et al v. Cooper et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 27, 2022, 11:52 AM