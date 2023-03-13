Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Carlton Fields on Monday removed a digital privacy class action against Florida Health Sciences Center d/b/a Tampa General Hospital to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Bursor & Fisher and Drury Legal, accuses the defendant of violating the Florida Security of Communications Act by sharing patients' private health information with Facebook through tracking pixels on the defendant's website. The case is 8:23-cv-00559, Carlsen v. Florida Health Sciences Center Inc.

Health Care

March 13, 2023, 7:01 PM