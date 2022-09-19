New Suit

Carlsbad Medical Center, owned by Community Health Systems, filed a Medicare reimbursement lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday in District of Columbia District Court. The suit, filed by King & Spalding, seeks to set aside HHS's new methodology for calculating volume decrease adjustments (VDAs), which are designed to compensate smaller hospitals which generally experience more unpredictable decreases in patient volume than large hospitals do. The case is 1:22-cv-02846, Carlsbad Medical Center LLC v. Becerra.

Health Care

September 19, 2022, 6:43 PM