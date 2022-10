Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Crowe & Dunlevy on Monday removed a lawsuit against Goldwater Bank to Texas Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Dallas J. Barrington on behalf of Lisa Carlock and Matthew Carlock, who accuses Goldwater of inducing them to enter into a loan agreement under false pretenses. The case is 9:22-cv-00174, Carlock et al v. Goldwater Bank, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

October 24, 2022, 3:27 PM