New Suit - Securities

Velodyne Lidar, a Silicon Valley company that engineers sensors used by autonomous vehicles, and members of its board of directors were slapped with a securities lawsuit on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court over the company's proposed merger with Ouster. The suit, brought by Acocelli Law on behalf of Samuel Carlisle, alleges that the proxy statement filed in support of the merger contains misleading information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-10720, Carlisle v. Velodyne Lidar Inc. et al.

Technology

December 20, 2022, 7:48 PM