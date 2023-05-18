New Suit - Securities

Univar Solutions, a distributor of chemicals and ingredients, and members of its board of directors were slapped with a shareholder lawsuit on Thursday in New York Southern District Court over the company's proposed acquisition by Apollo Global Management for $8.1 billion. The suit, filed by Acocelli Law on behalf of serial plaintiff Samuel Carlisle, alleges that the proxy statement filed in support of the deal contains false information. The case is 1:23-cv-04131, Carlisle v. Univar Solutions Inc. et al.

Wholesalers

May 18, 2023, 4:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Samuel Carlisle

Plaintiffs

Acocelli Law, PLLC

defendants

Univar Solutions Inc.

Christopher D. Pappas

Daniel P. Doheny

David Jukes

Joan A. Braca

Kerry J. Preete

Mark J. Byrne

Rhonda Germany

Richard P. Fox

Robert L. Wood

Stephen D. Newlin

Varun Laroyia

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws