Univar Solutions, a distributor of chemicals and ingredients, and members of its board of directors were slapped with a shareholder lawsuit on Thursday in New York Southern District Court over the company's proposed acquisition by Apollo Global Management for $8.1 billion. The suit, filed by Acocelli Law on behalf of serial plaintiff Samuel Carlisle, alleges that the proxy statement filed in support of the deal contains false information. The case is 1:23-cv-04131, Carlisle v. Univar Solutions Inc. et al.
Wholesalers
May 18, 2023, 4:08 PM