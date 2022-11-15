New Suit - Securities

Shift Technology, a company that applies AI to insurance claims processing and fraud detection, and members of its board of directors were hit with a securities lawsuit on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court over the company's proposed merger with CarLotz. The suit, brought by Acocelli Law on behalf of Samuel Carlisle, accuses the defendants of making false and misleading statements in the prospectus filed in support of the transaction. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-09732, Carlisle v. Shift Technologies Inc. et al.

Insurance

November 15, 2022, 5:20 PM