Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, a developer of aerospace and defense products, and members of its board of directors were hit with a securities lawsuit on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court over the company's proposed acquisition by L3 Harris Technologies for $4.7 billion. The suit, brought by Acocelli Law on behalf of Samuel Carlisle, alleges that the proxy statement filed in support of the deal contains false information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01956, Carlisle v. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. et al.

March 07, 2023, 5:08 PM