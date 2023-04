Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Watts Donovan Tilley & Carson on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against United Financial Casualty to Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Easley & Houseal on behalf of Carlisle Farms and Transportation, seeks damages for a tractor trailer which was allegedly vandalized. The case is 3:23-cv-00079, Carlisle Farms and Transportation LLC v. United Financial Casualty Co.

Insurance

April 05, 2023, 4:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Carlisle Farms and Transportation LLC

Plaintiffs

Easley & Houseal, PLLC

defendants

United Financial Casualty Company

defendant counsels

Watts, Donovan, Tilley & Carson, P.A.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute