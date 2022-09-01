Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Reed Smith on Thursday removed a copyright infringement lawsuit against former NBA player Bryon Russell, standup comedian Gary Owen, Paramount Pictures, Black Entertainment Television and other defendants to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Foley Bezek Behle & Curtis, centers on a screenplay written by plaintiff Joe Gregory Carlini. The plaintiff contends that the defendants misappropriated the premise and 'key ideas' of his screenplay to create 'What Men Want,' a 2019 romantic comedy starring Taraji P. Henson, Tracy Morgan and Erykah Badu. The case is 2:22-cv-06230, Carlini v. Paramount Pictures Corporation et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 01, 2022, 2:28 PM