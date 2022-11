New Suit - Employment

PepsiCo and Ace American Insurance were sued Tuesday in Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit was brought by attorney Howard P. Elliott Jr. on behalf of Demone Carline, who contends that Pepsi denied Carline short-term disability benefits because he was erroneously listed as a part-time employee. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00890, Carline v. PepsiCo, Inc. et al.