New Suit - Employment

Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer sued Amtrak, a railroad passenger company, in New Jersey District Court for hazardous working condition claims on Thursday. The complaint, pertaining to a workplace injury, was filed on behalf of an employee. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03294, Carlesimo v. National Railroad Passenger Corp. (Amtrak)

Transportation & Logistics

June 15, 2023, 2:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Anthony Carlesimo

Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer

defendants

ABC Corp (1-10) (said names being fictitious and unknown entities)

John Does 1-20 (Fictitious Names)

National Railroad Passenger Corp. (Amtrak)

nature of claim: 330/for personal injury claims under the Federal Employers Liability Act