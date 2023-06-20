New Suit - Contract

Holwell Shuster & Goldberg filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of metrology software manufacturer Carl Zeiss Industrial Metrology LLC. The suit takes aim at Oakland Automation LLC, a robotic systems integration and installation firm. The suit accuses Oakland of refusing to ship a 'Robot ABIS BIW' system unless Zeiss paid an additional $56,680, despite already disbursing two payments totaling $585,000 for contracted services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-05169, Carl Zeiss Industrial Metrology, LLC v. Oakland Automation, LLC.

AI & Automation

June 20, 2023, 6:39 AM

Plaintiffs

Carl Zeiss Industrial Metrology, LLC

Plaintiffs

Holwell Shuster & Goldberg

defendants

Oakland Automation, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract