Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at King & Spalding on Wednesday removed a securities lawsuit against Mullen Automotive to Florida Northern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by a plaintiff accusing the defendant of engaging in a Ponzi scheme. The case is 1:23-cv-00120, Caris v. Michery.

Automotive

May 17, 2023, 3:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Chosten Caris

defendants

David Michery

defendant counsels

King & Spalding

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws