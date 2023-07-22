New Suit - Antitrust

Carina Ventures LLC, an affiliate of litigation funder Burford Capital, sued a fleet of major turkey suppliers for antitrust violations on Friday in Texas Southern District Court. Carina, which is represented by Boies Schiller Flexner, acquired the antitrust claims from food supplier Sysco Corp. in June 2023 following a dispute between Sysco and Burford. The suit accuses Butterball, Cargill, Tyson, Hormel, Perdue Farms and other poultry producers of conspiring to fix prices and restrain turkey production. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-02685, Carina Ventures LLC v. Agri Stats, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 22, 2023, 2:46 PM

Carina Ventures LLC

Boies Schiller Flexner

Butterball, LLC

Cargill, Inc.

Foster Farms LLC

Hormel Foods Corporation

Jennie-O Turkey Store, Inc.

Perdue Farms, Inc.

The Hillshire Brands Company

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Tyson Fresh Meats Inc.

Agri Stats, Inc.

Cargill Protein North America, formerly known as Cargill Meat Solutions Corporation

Cooper Farms, Inc.

Express Markets Inc.

Farbest Foods, Inc.

Foster Poultry Farms

House of Raeford Farms, Inc.

Perdue Foods LLC

Prestage Farms of South Carolina, LLC

Prestage Farms, Inc.

Prestage Foods, Inc.

Tyson Prepared Foods, Inc.

