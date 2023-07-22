Carina Ventures LLC, an affiliate of litigation funder Burford Capital, sued a fleet of major turkey suppliers for antitrust violations on Friday in Texas Southern District Court. Carina, which is represented by Boies Schiller Flexner, acquired the antitrust claims from food supplier Sysco Corp. in June 2023 following a dispute between Sysco and Burford. The suit accuses Butterball, Cargill, Tyson, Hormel, Perdue Farms and other poultry producers of conspiring to fix prices and restrain turkey production. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-02685, Carina Ventures LLC v. Agri Stats, Inc. et al.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
July 22, 2023, 2:46 PM