New Suit - Class Action

TTEC Holdings, a global call center operator, and administrators of the company's retirement account plan were hit with an ERISA class action on Thursday in Colorado District Court. The suit, filed by Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein and Werman Salas, accuses the defendants of breaching fiduciary duties to plan participants by allowing recordkeeper T. Rowe Price Group to replace TTEC's investment fund with the T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund which, according to the suit, performs worse than many similar mutual fund alternatives. The suit also alleges that the defendants allowed unreasonable recordkeeping fees to be charged to plan participants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-02188, Carimbocas et al. v. TTEC Services Corp. et al.

Technology

August 25, 2022, 8:07 PM