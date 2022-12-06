Who Got The Work

Kraig D. Jennett of Clark Hill has entered an appearance for Diana Paola Carrillo and Oscar A. Kabayamo in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint was filed Oct. 21 in Virginia Eastern District Court by the Law Office of Zahedi and Sound Immigration on behalf of Mery Ann Carrillo Ravines, who accuses defendants of failing to provide the basic level of financial support promised in their affidavits of support under the Immigration and Nationality Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rossie D. Alston Jr., is 1:22-cv-01198, Carrillo Ravines v. Carrillo et al.

Virginia

December 06, 2022, 10:02 AM