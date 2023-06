New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Ford Motor Co. was hit with a consumer class action Thursday in California Southern District Court. The complaint, brought by Capstone Law, alleges that certain Ford Explorer vehicles made from 2020 to the present have defective rear subframe assemblies that can cause ‘total loss of control’ of the vehicle during driving. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01012, Caricofe et al v. Ford Motor Company.

Automotive

June 01, 2023, 3:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Bradley Caricofe

Julie Thibodeaux

Kenneth Hunnel

Leanne Hunnel

Shawn Thibodeaux

Plaintiffs

Capstone Law Apc

defendants

Ford Motor Company

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct