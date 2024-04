News From Law.com

Energy needs remain critical in the Caribbean, and as governments scramble to build infrastructure, U.S. lawyers are being tapped for that work prompting law firms to expand relevant practices. As energy grids age and demand for power grows, countries throughout the Caribbean are increasing efforts to match that demand. As a result, lawyers in the U.S. are seeing growth opportunities within that arena.

Energy

April 26, 2024, 12:04 PM

