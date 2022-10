New Suit - Copyright

Zulily, a clothing company that operates as a subsidiary of Qurate Retail, was slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court. The court case, brought by Doniger/Burroughs on behalf of Caribbean Blues Inc., claims Zulily used a copyrighted floral design on some of its garments. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-07347, Caribbean Blues, Inc. v. Zulily, LLC et al.