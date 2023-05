Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Monday removed a lawsuit against Synapse Services LLC to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Harris Law Firm on behalf of Cargo Risk Corp. Th case is 1:23-cv-21980, Cargo Risk Corporation d/b/a Cargocorp Underwriters v. Synapse Services, LLC.

Agent & Broker

May 30, 2023, 12:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Cargo Risk Corporation d/b/a Cargocorp Underwriters

defendants

Synapse Services, LLC

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct