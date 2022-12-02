New Suit

Flaster Greenberg filed a civil RICO lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Cargo On Demand. The suit centers on a 'blocked space' agreement, according to which defendant Polar Air Cargo Worldwide promised to provide the plaintiff with an allotment of shipping cargo space for certain air routes. The suit contends that Cargo On Demand was required by Polar to pay certain third-party consulting fees to companies with which certain members of Polar management were directly involved. The suit also accuses the defendant of undermining the plaintiff's relationship with its customers by reducing cargo space amid peak season, wrongfully reporting payment defaults and blocking the plaintiff from using Polar’s e-booking platform. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-10243, Cargo On Demand, Inc. v. Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

December 02, 2022, 5:56 PM