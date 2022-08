Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jones Walker on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against IMTT Epic to Georgia Southern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices, was filed by Brennan Harris & Rominger on behalf of Cargo Logistics International. The case is 4:22-cv-00194, Cargo Logistics International LLC v. IMTT Epic LLC.

Georgia

August 12, 2022, 5:59 PM