New Suit - Trade Secrets

Cargill filed a trade secret and breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Utah District Court against a former employee. The suit, filed by Parr Brown Gee & Loveless and Greene Espel PLLP, accuses the defendant of misappropriating confidential information in order to solicit Cargill customers and start a competing venture in breach of his employee agreement. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00171, Cargill, Incorporated v. Leak.