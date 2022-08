New Suit - Class Action

Wells Fargo was hit with a data breach class action Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit was brought by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman on behalf of customers who contend that their personal information was compromised due to alleged negligence. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-04976, Carey et al v. Wells Fargo Bank N.A.