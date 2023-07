New Suit - Consumer

Key Bank and other defendants were sued Monday in Ohio Northern District Court for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The lawsuit, which arises from a foreclosure, was filed by attorney Paul G. Wersant on behalf of Linda Carey and Mark Carey. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01311, Carey et al v. Key Bank N.A. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 03, 2023, 11:55 AM

Plaintiffs

Linda Carey

Mark Carey

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Paul G. Wersant

defendants

Key Bank N.A.

Gross Polowy, LLC

Moran Karamouzis, LLP

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract